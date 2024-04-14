MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.85.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

