MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $10.82 on Friday. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.85.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
