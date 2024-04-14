Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $124,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

