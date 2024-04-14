Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.35

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and traded as low as $23.16. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 34,270 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $511.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

