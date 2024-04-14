Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.45. 5,134,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,453. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.