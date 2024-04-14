Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average is $197.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

