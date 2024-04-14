Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its position in DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,460. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

