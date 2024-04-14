Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $129.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.49.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 1.7 %

MRNA opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,966,476 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.