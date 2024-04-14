Moderna’s (MRNA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.49.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,966,476. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

