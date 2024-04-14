MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyHero

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyHero during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in MoneyHero in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Orland Properties Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyHero in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyHero Price Performance

NASDAQ MNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 457,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,834. The company has a market cap of $62.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.45. MoneyHero has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

