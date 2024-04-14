Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.22. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 54,982 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 5,002.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

