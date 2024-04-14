Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.31 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $261.57 million and $26.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,245,891 coins and its circulating supply is 856,791,181 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

