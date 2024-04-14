Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Mortice Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Mortice Company Profile
Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.
