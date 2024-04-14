M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.21.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

