M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

