MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

AMT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.20. 3,839,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,435. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 203.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

