MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 37,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

DexCom Stock Down 2.5 %

DXCM stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.14. 2,413,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

