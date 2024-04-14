MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,903,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,052. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

