MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 313,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,134,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

