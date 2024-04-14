MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,071. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

