My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0526 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.19 million and $74,408.31 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004040 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.