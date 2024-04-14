MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.09

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.09 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 58,094 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.41 million, a PE ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

In other news, insider Tom Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,940 ($3,721.05). In related news, insider Tom Lamb bought 6,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,940 ($3,721.05). Also, insider Connie Mixon bought 49,300 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,143 ($31,822.55). Insiders acquired a total of 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,300 in the last ninety days. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

