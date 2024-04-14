Nano Market Cap Reaches $139.94 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $139.94 million and $3.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,823.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.00755847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00121879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00184396 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00039741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

