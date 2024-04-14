Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.15

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and traded as high as $35.51. Naspers shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 23,692 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

