National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NFG opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

