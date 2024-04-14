National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.
NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.
In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
