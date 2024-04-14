National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:NHI opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

