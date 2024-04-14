Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.