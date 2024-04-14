Needham & Company LLC Boosts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $168.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $739.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

