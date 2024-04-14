Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,441 shares of company stock worth $324,625 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 568,135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth about $4,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 521,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

