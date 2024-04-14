Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

