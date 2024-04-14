Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 227.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.