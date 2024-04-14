Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Michael Jackson Sells 180,951 Shares

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jackson sold 180,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,855.90 ($206,120.62).
NET stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Netcall plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.33.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Netcall in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
