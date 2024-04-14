Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Raised to $60.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.41.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Nextracker by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 404,146 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

