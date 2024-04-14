NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.92

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.92 and traded as low as C$11.12. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 160,997 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.91.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2237351 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

