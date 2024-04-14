Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

NSC stock opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

