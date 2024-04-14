Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 423.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 758,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 140.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NECB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 24,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,595. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.74%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

