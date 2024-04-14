Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.