Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.11. 1,045,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,361. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.95.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

