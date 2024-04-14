Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Novavax Trading Down 0.5 %

NVAX opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $598.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Novavax by 76.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

