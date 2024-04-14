Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,172 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,790. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

