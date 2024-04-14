Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NU by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 4.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NU by 14.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 17,482,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,258,666. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

