NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $206.79

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.79 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.53). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59), with a volume of 16,445 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NWF Group
NWF Group Stock Performance
NWF Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher James Belsham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,035.06). Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.
NWF Group Company Profile
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
