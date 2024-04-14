Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $612.36 million and approximately $82.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.69 or 0.04758681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09278422 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $81,549,407.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

