Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.15% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.