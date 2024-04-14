ONUS (ONUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,152.94

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $45.58 million and approximately $70,152.94 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ONUS has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46815919 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $62,960.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

