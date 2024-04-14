Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.18 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $102.76 million and $10.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

