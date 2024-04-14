Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $972.84 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.33 or 0.00071909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $972.84 million and $771.35 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 48.34506513 USD and is down -21.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $724,076,628.70 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

