ORG Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.04. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

