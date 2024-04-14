ORG Partners LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

