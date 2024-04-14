Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $52.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Pampa Energía

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

