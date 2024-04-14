Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,847 Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Separately, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:OCTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.